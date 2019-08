The National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has upturned itself by clearing a governorship aspirant, Babatunde Ayo Kunle Irukera to contest the party’s Kogi governorship primaries.

The statement from the APC National Publicity Secretary Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu noted that: “Irukera successfully met the conditions provided by the party’s guidelines for the nomination of candidates within the time granted to clarify his claims.”