By Chinelo Obogo

The attempt to change the leadership of the All Progressives Congress by some aggrieved Governors was finally put to rest on Tuesday with the resumption of the National Secretary of the Caretaker Extra-Ordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), Senator John Akpanudoedehe, at the party’s secretariat in Abuja.

Akpanudoedehe was given a rousing welcome by officials and staff of the secretariat, said that there is no crisis in the party and that planned convention slated for March 26, remains sacrosanct.

Clad in a white attire and matching white face mask, Akpanudoedehe entered the office and addressed an eager press on “recent events and the state of leadership in the party”.

He said contrary to widespread speculations that the Chairman, Mai Mala Buni, himself and other officials of the CECPC had been removed from office, all actions taken in his absence were clearly identified at all times as happening in an acting or proxy capacity, and under the auspices of the substantive Chairman, Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State.

Maintaining that Buni’s CECPC was intact, Akpanudoedehe disclosed that the Chairman was on his way back to Nigeria after his medical trip and would resume office on arrival with the full support of all members and other stakeholders

Recall that Niger State Governor, Sani Bello, took over affairs at the APC national headquarters, announcing that he had replaced Buni who had headed the Caretaker and Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), since 2020.

But while this was going on, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) informed Bello’s team that only the national chairman and secretary had the constitutional right to call for a meeting of the National Electoral Commission (INEC).

While addressing the press on Tuesday, Akpanudoede said, “The CECPC of theAPC under the Chairmanship of Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State, makes this press release to clarify the events of last week and reassure members and stakeholders of the larty, as well as the Nigerian people in general, that the governing party is crisis-free, strong and remains united in giving the country the transformative leadership and good governance which she promised them.

“The CECPC therefore informs the Press and the General Public as follows: That the CECPC was appointed and has always done her best, to steer the affairs of the APC in line with the mandate invested in her at inauguration by the National Executive Council (NEC) of the All Progressives Congress.

“That on February 28, 2022 the CECPC Chairman took a long-delayed trip abroad on health grounds, leaving behind written authorisation for other members of the CECPC to continue work in his absence, particularly the day to day management of the APC.

“That in his absence, sundry activities earlier scheduled for action appeared to develop fresh urgency in order to satisfy the timetable for the 2023 General Elections released by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), thus galvanising some within the CECPC to act in their best understanding of both the situation and the leadership dynamics in the Committee/Party.

“That all such actions were clearly identified at all times as happening in an acting or proxy capacity and under the auspices of the substantive Chairman, Governor Buni, contrary to widespread speculations that the Chairman, Secretary or some other officials of the CECPC have been removed from Office or otherwise replaced, that the CECPC is intact and functional as originally constituted.

“That delivering a seamlessly successful National Convention for the APC on March 26, 2022 is top on priority for the CECPC and we shall continue to execute such assignments as are legal pending the return of the Chairman who is on his way back to the country and shall resume Office on arrival with the full support of all members and other stakeholders.

“We are grateful to INEC for her firm guidance in the entire circumstances.

“Meanwhile, the party has engaged a team of senior lawyers to address a purported court order halting the planned APC National Convention. We hereby call on the Judiciary to give the matter the needed and expedient attention in our bid to vacate the purported Court order and allow for the conduct of a transparent and rancour-free National Convention deserving of our great party, APC.