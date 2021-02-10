From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

Attorney General of Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Chika Malami (SAN) has said the massive turn out of people in Kebbi State for membership registration of All Progressives Congress (APC) was a vote of confidence on President Muhammadu Buhari and Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu.

The minister stated this after revalidated his membership card at his polling unit 018 Shiya Fada Mariya, Birnin Kebbi.

“The massive turn out of the people today is another vote of confidence for President Muhammad Buhari and APC in Nigeria. We are living witness to how the Federal Government led by President Muhammadu Buhari has constructed roads which are the concerns of the states; roads from Sokoto to Kebbi states which reach Niger State through Jega,Yauri and other local governments in the state.

“Again, President Muhammad Buhari recognised Kebbi State and established the Rice Anchor Borrowers programme which indeed has translated to massive rice production in Nigeria. And this has transformed to food security in Nigeria. In Kebbi State, we would continue to provide employment, security, food security and indeed support their businesses, among others. We would double our efforts to ensure that at the end of the day, we provide Federal Government interventions to support the people so that they could contribute to the development of Nigeria,” Malami said.

The minister who commended the people for coming out en-mass, stressed that their patience and orderly manner show that they still have confidence in the leadership of President Buhari and Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu.