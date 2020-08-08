The Director-General of Progressive Governors Fo- rum (PGF), Salihu Moh. Lukman, has warned that should the APC allow sacked National Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, to lead campaign for the par- ty’s candidate, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, APC may not win the September 19, Edo state governorship election.

In statement he issued in Abuja, titled, ‘Progressive politics –which way APC?’, the PGF DG further cautioned that Ize-Iyamu must be very visible and seen as the face of the campaign if APC wants Edo people to vote for the party’s candidate.

“It is important that immediately following the resolution of APC’s internal leadership crisis with the emergence of Mai Mala Buni Caretaker/Convention Plan- ning Committee, internal party debate is promoted on issues of strategies to bolster our electoral viability. This should not be taken for granted. The test for all of this is Edo and Ondo governorship elections.

“Without any doubt, the signal coming from Governor Rotimi Akeredolu SAN of Ondo State after emerging as the candidate of the APC is very encouraging and clearly consistent with the kind of progressive politics APC leaders should be promoting. Immediately after the July 21, 2020 APC primary, notwithstanding that Gov- ernor Akeredolu won the primary election convincingly with 2,458 votes with his closest rival Olusola Oke who came second polling 262 votes, Governor Akeredolu has been going round, meeting all those who contested the elections with him and negotiating reconciliation.

“The reverse seems to be the case in Edo State. As opposed to reconciliation, it is loud drums of war that has taken over the airwaves in Edo State. Comrade Oshiomhole has relocated to Edo State and taken over the APC campaign and the campaign is proceeding in a manner that suggests the Edo State governorship election is an extension of the personal battle between Governor Obaseki and Comrade Oshiomhole.