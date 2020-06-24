Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced that the All Progressives Congress (APC) may not participate in the October governorship election in Ondo State, basing its decision on irregularities in the APC notice to the Commission about the rescheduling of the party’s state primaries.

In a letter entitled “Re: Notice of conduct of primaries” addressed to the APC National Chairman and signed by the Secretary to the commission, Mrs Rose Oriaran-Anthony, the Commission observed that only the Acting National Secretary of the APC signed the letter notifying the Commission of primaries in Ondo State.

This, she said, was contrary to the INEC’s guidelines and regulations on the conduct of primary elections.

The letter reads:

‘The Commission notes that your notice scheduling the conduct of APC governorship primaries on July 20 was signed by only the Acting National Secretary of the party.

‘This is contrary to the provision of Article 4.4 of the commission’s regulations and guidelines for the conduct of party primaries which requires that such notices shall be jointly signed by the national chairman and national secretary of a political party.’

‘Accordingly, your party is advised to issue an appropriate notice for the conduct of it’s Ondo State governorship primary election in line with relevant provisions of the regulations and guidelines for the conduct of party’s primaries.’