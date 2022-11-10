From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has said the All Progressives Congress (APC) may not survive beyond the 2023 general elections.

Atiku, who stated this, on Thursday, at the launch of the PDP Youth 2023 campaign council, said the APC is not a political party but an alliance between the defunct Congress for Progressive Change (CPC) and the defunct Action Congress of Nigeria ( ACN).

The PDP candidate, while stating that the next general elections is about the youth, noted that the ruling party has allegedly dashed the hopes of the citizens in the last seven and half years and that there cannot be any change in the next six months.

How added that the his 5-point agenda will help to rescue the country and charged the youths campaign council to take the message of the party to every part of the country.

According to him, “to be honest PDP is the only political party, APC is not a political party, it is an alliance between the CPC and Tinubu’s party, and we have seen how alliances in this country has disappeared over night, I don’t think APC would survive after this election, we are going to vote them out and by the time we vote them out, they will be dead.”

Atiku added “let me therefore charge you with the responsibility of making sure that you carry the message of the PDP to the nooks and crannies of the country.

“Also, in fundamentally the message of Sustained democracy, this democracy some of us fought for it, all our lives. Many of us have sacrificed our lives and today you have a freedom of speech, movement, and freedom of everything simply because some of us have sacrificed our lives to make sure there is democracy in this country.”