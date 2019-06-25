Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

Members of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in their hundreds, numbering hundreds have staged a peaceful solidarity protest against the call for the sack of Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, Abba Kyari and others, grounding activities at the national secretariat of the ruling party.

Apparently responding to the peaceful protest earlier on Monday, the APC members urged President Buhari to ignore those appealing to him to drop his Chief of Staff and other members of presidential cabals.

Protesters against Kyari on Monday, had expressed worry over the state of insecurity in Nigeria, blaming the president’s inability to adequately tackle the insecurity on Kyari and Mamman Daura who they referred to as members of presidency cabal.

They further alleged that the cabal was also responsible for what they described as low performance of President Muhammadu Buhari in his first four years in office.

However, responding, the group, under the aegis of Muhammadu Buhari Osinbajo Dynamic Support Group (MBO-DSG), faulted their argument, insisting that there was no cabal in Aso Rock.

Led by its national coordinator, Usman Ibrahim, the group, while briefing newsmen, restated the president’s rights to exclusivity in appointments of his personal aides, advisers and ministers.

“President Buhari rode on the public trust in 2015 to emerge as the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces and has never deviated from his commitment and covenant with the Nigerian project.

“The cabal idea was introduced into the Nigerian political lexicon from time immemorial and every administration that existed before now had been accused of being under the influence of a perceived cabal. This we viewed as a familiar song and we felt if our brothers are genuine in their agitations, they would have made their points and registered their grouse without sinking into the error of language,” the group noted.

While addressing the group, the National Auditor of the party, George Moghalu, on behalf of National Chairman, assured them of proper communication of their message to members of National Working Committee (NWC) of the party.

“I commend you for this peaceful protest. We have received your message loud and clear and I want to assure you that I will deliver your message to the NWC of the party and other appropriate quarters,” Moghalu said.