Gyang Bere, Jos

Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Plateau State, Hon. Yakubu Chocho said the party has uncovered APC members who purchased forms to contest the party congresses with a view to destabilising the party congresses.

He noted that the party is doing everything possible to provide a level playing field for members of the party to participate in the ward congresses to pave way for the party to take over power in 2023.

Hon. Chocho disclosed this on Friday during a press briefing at the state party Smsecretariat and vowed to resist APC members who have purchased PDP forms to create confusion.

“I wish to express my strongest assurance to all Plateau people and party members across the state that the party will ensure that free and fair level ground is given to all members to participate in the coming ward, LGA and state congresses to pave way for good governance in Plateau State come 2023.

“We also want to caution that all elections will be conducted within the principle enshrined in our guidelines and the party ‘s Constitution as information reaching us indicates that there are plans by some APC members to cause disaffection during the congresses.

“Some have even gone to purchase nomination forms to contest certain positions in the party to serve as moles of APC.”

Hon. Chocho informed genuine members of the party that those whose names are in the register are the only ones entitled and eligible to vote and be voted for during the exercise.

He noted that the PDP leaders are conscious of the need to raise the party from its squalid level of mutual distrust, prolong crisis to one big united family.

Hon. Chocho said PDP remain the only political party with leaders of likes-minds, who are prompted by a sense of patrotism and nation building working together for reconciliation, economic and reconstruction, respect for human rights and rule of law.