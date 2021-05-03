From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The National Secretary, All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, John James Akpanudoedehe, has revealed that the membership strength of the ruling party has galloped from 12 million to 40 million.

The chief scribe of the ruling party made the disclosure when non-career ambassadors paid the national leadership of the party a courtesy visit on Monday.

Extolling the contribution made by the party’s National Chairman, Governor Mai Mala Buni, in repositioning the party, he claimed that the party has never experienced peace in the past like now.

‘We are blessed to have focused and gentle Chairman. When we came on board, we had lost ground. Under his leadership we have regained what we lost and gained more. We had a membership strength of 12 million. I want to inform you that under his leadership, the APC has moved to about 40 something million today.

‘Since the creation of this party, we have never enjoyed peace and tranquility that we are enjoying. He has brought in some kind of calmness. We are blessed to have him. He is accesssable. That is the kind of Chairman we have,’ he said.

Responding to the request from the ambassadors for the party to create a desk office for the purpose of liaisingwith them, Buni said: ‘You are coming at a time when the country is faced with some challenges, especially the security challenge. I have confidence in your individual and your collective capabilities to continue to finding solutions to the challenges facing the country and to strengthen the relationships between bigeria and your host countries.

‘As the ruling party, APC is deeply concern and interested in healthy relationships between Nigeria and international community, because a healthy relationship will certainly contribute to the APC administration actualising the party manifesto to improve the lives of Nigerians.

‘The party will also look forward to a very positive working synergy with your excellencies in the interest of Nigeria and her citizens.

‘On this note, I am happy to inform you that the party has agreed to set up a desk office for the purpose of liaising with the non-career ambassadors.

‘In this regard, we requested you furnished the National secretariat with the details of your coordinating secretariat.

‘In similar vein, the Caretaker has approved your request to attend the National convention whenever it comes up. I wish you assure you of the party’s support and cooperation at all times,” he promised.

Earlier, the spokesperson of the ambassadors, Nwanne Onigbo, from Ebonyi State and Nigeria High Commissioner to the Republic of Zambia, said they would not have departed the country without first visiting the party leadership.

‘We are here your Excellency to inform you that haven been confirmed by the Senate, that we have further been issued with our respective letters of credence to herald departure to different countries of our primary assignment.

‘We humbly request as follows: That the party should create a desk in its office to be dealing with non-career ambassadors at our various duty posts.

‘We acknowledge and appreciate the effort the Committee is making towards the rebuilding the party and we further urge the Caretaker Committee to ensure that the dispute in the state chapters of our party are amicably resolved to the satisfaction of all parties concerned so that we can continue winning elections,’ he noted.