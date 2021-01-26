From Tony Osauzo, Benin

The nation-wide registration of new members of the All Progressive Congress (APC), is designed to refocus and give the party a new sense of direction, Edo

‎State Caretaker Committee of the party, Col. David Imuse (rtd), said yesterday.

Imuse who stated this shortly after the state Executive meeting of the party in Benin City, described the APC as a truly democratic party that is open to all Nigerians who are of age and are willing to join.

He disclosed that the scheduled registration of new members

will take place at all Voting units in each of the 192 Wards of the state, from 2nd till 16th February, 2021.

“The registration is open to all Nigerians, who are of voting age, and persons who are genuinely interested and are willing to be registered as members irrespective of sex or faith while all old members are also expected to revalidate their membership of the party.

“All old and new members will be required to sign or thumbprint some forms and submit two passport photographs after which they will be issued with a temporary membership card”, he said.

Meanwhile to ensure a hitch-free exercise, Col Imuse said that relevant party personnel drawn from all the Units, Wards and Local government areas of the State have been selected to undergo necessary training.