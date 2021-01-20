In his keynote address before inaugurating the committee, he said: “I am glad to have you here once again in our collective drive to reposition and strengthen our party, the APC. The inauguration of the committee on membership registration/revalidation exercise today marks another milestone in the history of the party.

“As you are aware, the party had not had the opportunity of renewing its membership register since the initial registration exercise of 2014. The party had in the last seven years received millions of politicians who left other political parties and joined the APC but were not registered.

“Similarly millions of youth who attained the age of 18 years and above have joined the party within this period could not be registered. Again, others who had left the party still have their names in the register,” he said.

On the benefits of the exercise, the Yobe governor said: “The registration and revalidation exercise therefore provides the opportunity for both new and old members to register and update their membership in the party, and for the party to expunge names of those who had left so as to have a clean and up to date membership register.

“Therefore, this committee holds the key to ensuring a successful membership registration and revalidation exercise across the country. I wish to reiterate that so much is expected from this very important committee.

“Your Excellency as chairman and members of the committee, you were carefully selected based on your personal capacity and the confidence the party has in you to make this exercise a huge success.

“The Secretariat is always there for you to support and address any possible problem that may arise in the course of your assignment.

“I am confident that at the end of the exercise, every member of the party would have the privilege of getting registered as an APC member, and to have a sense of belonging as a member of the party.

“I am very sure that our figures in the register would surge into quadruples or even more, to further prove that APC is indeed Nigeria’s largest and leading political party.

“Already, the Registration/Revalidation enlightenment and mobilization committee under the leadership of the Kogi state Governor, Yahaya Bello, has commenced mobilizing our members to participate and ensure they are registered in the forthcoming exercise.

“The party has adequate back up materials to ensure a successful exercise and no one is disenfranchised. I urge the committee to work as a team for every member to contribute his quota to the success of this important assignment. I wish you great success,” he charged.

Members of the committee include Senator Ken Nnamani, Lawal Shuaibu, Osita Izunaso, Tijiani Musa Tumsah, Rotimi Fashakin, Wale Aboderin, Stella Oketete, Hassana Abdullahi, Prof Al-Mustapha while James Akpanudoedehe is the committee Secretary.

Reacting during the inauguration, the committee chairman and Niger State Governor, Bello, promised to deploy everything to ensure that the exercise will be a huge success.

“On behalf of members of this newly inaugurated Committee, I would like to thank you for the confidence in us and at the same time I would like to assure you that we have noted your concerns in regards to the registration exercise and we will ensure that we do it with some decency and at the same time we will ensure that any interested person or group will be given the opportunity to join the winning party, APC.