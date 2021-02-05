Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

The Publicity Secretary, Caretaker Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ogun State, Tunde Oladunjoye, has described the ongoing membership registration of the party as an opportunity for Nigerian youths to get involved in the administration of the country, urging the youth to register during the exercise.

Oladunjoye, who said this in a statement on Friday, pointed out that a lot of Nigerians have attained the age of 18 and noted that the democratic space should be open up for them. He added that the youths should not only occupy themselves on Twitter and other social media platforms, but also join politics as members of the party.

“The generation that we refer to as the “Sorosoke” generation, to have them as members of the party where they can vote and be voted for. So, this is an opportunity for the youths who have attained the age of 18 to formally join the APC and enjoy the rights and privileges of being members of the party”. The APC spokesman said.

He, however, dismissed insinuations in some quarters that the revalidation of members has been designed to spite some members of the party.

He said that the APC Caretaker Committee Chairman in Ogun State, Yemi Sanusi, has directed that anyone who comes to register must be registered, adding that “any booth or ward where it is confirmed that people are prevented from registering, such booth or ward will be cancelled”.

“All politics is local. I align with the position of President Muhammadu Buhari that aspirants into positions either in local or state would no longer come from Abuja. President Buhari has gone back to Daura to register in his ward; his polling booth because politics is local.

“You can’t climb a tree from the top. So, we identify with the position of the President that they should llow the locals and the grassroot people, to pick their leaders. Let people who have laboured for the party from the grassroots be recognised and be rewarded”. Oladunjoye stated.