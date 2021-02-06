President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, has said that the ongoing membership registration and revalidation exercise of the All Progressives Congress (APC) is targeted at making over 100 million Nigerians members of the ruling party.

Lawan said the exercise was conceived to further democratise the party ahead of the 2023 general elections and also reposition the APC to dominate the country’s political space by winning more elective seats at the state and federal levels of government.

The Senate President made this known immediately after revalidating his membership of the party at Katuzu ward in Bade Local Government Area of Yobe North senatorial district yesterday.

Lawan while speaking to journalists said: “The youths, who will be the majority of those that would register, will now have very critical role to play in the politics of APC and the democratic process of Nigeria.

“I also want to say that this exercise is essential because we have names of people who have decamped to other political parties and yet their names are in the register of APC.

“We cannot continue to carry the names of people who have shifted ground. And, essentially, democracy is about the people to take and make decisions on behalf of themselves.”