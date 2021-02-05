From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

Former governorship candidate in Imo State, Uche Nwosu, has thrown his weight behind the All Progressives Congress (APC) former Interim National Chairman, Chief Bisi Akande, on the abnormality of Governor Mai Mala Buni-led Caretaker/Extraordinary National Convention Planning Committee.

Akande had described as an aberration, the ongoing APC membership registration and revalidation exercise, warning the Buni-led Committee to jettison the temptation to elongate its temporary tenure to avoid “contempt and disgrace”.

Reacting to Akande’s attack, Nwosu, called on the Caretaker Committee to listen to the grievances of the founding members of the party and address same to strengthen loyalty and the progressive ideals on which the APC was founded.

He further cautioned that unless the party is refocused with genuine efforts and intention to bring the major stakeholders who envisioned the party to a dialogue and find a lasting solution to the internal crisis ravaging the party, the APC may face serious challenges in 2023.

Nwosu however advised the Buni-led Committee, to reach out to all warring factions within the party across the 36 states, adding that this will create the platform for peace building and genuine reconciliation.

“I support, in entirety, the position of our former Interim National Chairman, Akande, that the Caretaker Committee, should listen to and address Chief Akande’s observations, that is the only way we can move the party forward.

“I plead with President Muhamamadu Buhari as the leader of the party to listen to the complaints from various quarters because these aggrieved persons are the founding members of the party, who played critical roles in bringing the APC to power.

“They should not be abandoned in favour of those just joining the party, they should be brought to the table, while we also welcome and receive new members,” he said.

While suggesting ways to refocus the party, Nwosu, urged the Caretaker Committee to reach out and consult the founders of the party across the country to ensure enduring peace and progress in the party.

“The Caretaker Committee should work harder to bring everyone on board. So far it has not done well in reaching out to the aggrieved leaders of the party. The Committee need to do more to engage all the founders of the party.

“We should recognize those that risked their political fortunes to plant and nurture the party, that is the only way true reconciliation can be achieved,” Nwosu emphasized.