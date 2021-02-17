By Chukwudi Nweje

A governorship aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the November governorship election in Anambra State, Paul Orajiaka, has said the ongoing membership registration and revalidation exercise of the party across the country will help it consolidate on its vision of delivering gains of democracy to the people.

Speaking after validating his APC membership on Tuesday at his ward, Azia, Orajiaka expressed satisfaction with the progress of the exercise in the state and urged members to remain united to clinch the November governorship election.

He said: “From reports, across the country, our party membership registration and revalidation is going on very well with a record of new members joining the party. Contrary to the notion in some quarters, this exercise is the right thing for the party presently as it will rejuvenate it and make us more focused on our vision to deliver the gains of democracy to the people.

“I am particularly excited that new members are joining us across the country. That is clearly a sign that people are having more confidence in the vision of our party to take the country to the next level of development.”

He expressed satisfaction with the numbers of people who came out to register with the APC in Anambra State and said it would boost party membership and place it on the path of victory both at the state and federal level.

“The participation in my ward and other parts of Anambra is really amazing. In my ward alone, we have recorded a large turnout with new members joining the party,” he said.

He said the exercise is the best thing that has happened to the party in recent time, adding that with new members coming into its fold, the party will further consolidate its vision for the country.

He called on party faithful to remain united ahead of the November governorship elections in the state and urged aspirants on APC platform to put the interest of the party and the state over and above their individual ambitions

“With what is happening in the party so far, we are clearly on the part of victory. But we need to remain together to make sure we channel our efforts to win the governorship election this November. In Anambra State, APC is a force to reckon with. I can tell you authoritatively that APC remains united in the state and there is no rancour among us. We have had several stakeholders’ meetings and we are more than ever united to reclaim our mandate and give our people purposeful leadership,” he said.