From Gyang Bere, Jos

Member representing Shendam Quan’Pan, Mikang Federal Constituency of Plateau state in the House of Representatives, Hon. Alphonsus Komsol said the All Progressive Congress (APC) membership registration will prepare the party better for 2023 Presidential election.

He applauded the National Caretaker Committee of the party for initiating the registration exercise and said that will enable all decampees from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and other political parties to have a place in the ruling APC.

Hon. Komsol disclosed this on Sunday during the registration and revalidating of his membership of the APC and his wife, Agnes Komsol at his Kwapkuwa polling unit of Pangshom ward, in Shendam Local Government Area of Plateau state.

“Anybody who is a politician nows that the membership registration is a preparation for 2023, the registration is in preparation for the raining day. It will give us the required number and the understanding of the people that are in our party, that can give us confident that APC is the party to beat in 2023.

“Therefore, I feel very happy that today I am registered members of the APC, I am also very glad to see cheering supporters coming from different places just to cheer me up.

“This exercise is significant because it gives me the opportunity to contribute immensely in building the party and to aspires for whatever I so desire. My people are well prepared to be part of the registration exercise and they have mobilized themselves very well and are eager to be members of the party because of the performance of our President and Governor Simon Lalong.”

Hon. Komsol said the party has put in place concrete infrastructural development coupled with the palliatives shared during the COVID-19 to cushion hardship and to serve as a soothing balm.

The legislator said he has secured loan of about N700,000 for over 200 persons eac, N2 million for more than 50 persons among several other category for members to boost their businesses that was affected by the COVID-19.

The State Caretaker Committee Chairman of APC, Hon. Latep Dabang who presented the membership card to Hon. Komsol, congratulated him and assured that the exercise would be free, fair and credible to everyone who so desire to be member of the party.

He urged the cheering crowd that the registration proper would commenced at the ward level on Tuesday and admonished people to come and register and be part of the success story of the party.