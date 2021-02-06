From John Adams, Minna

Niger State governor and National Chairman of All Progressive Congress (APC) membership registration and revalidation exercise, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello, has assured party members that the ongoing exercise is not meant to favour or work against any member of the party.

The governor also said that the exercise is legal as it has the approval and blessing of the National Working Committee of party.

Speaking shortly after performing the exercise at his Alkali Mustapha Central ward in Kontagora, Niger State, the governor pointed out that although people are entitled to their views about the ongoing exercise, it is not meant to witch-hunt anyone, rather it is to reposition the party for the better.

He disclosed that since 2014 when the last exercise took place, there had never been any opportunity for the party members to revalidate their membership or give opportunity for new members to be registered.

“In a democratic society like Nigeria, you expect people to express their views but the truth of the matter is that the process is not in favour or works against anyone.

“Since 2015, many people have left the party; some have even died and many want to come into the party. Again since that time many of the youths have attained the age of 18 and want to join the party,” the governor said, adding that President Muhammadu Buhari directed that the party should be rebuilt from the grassroots.

The governor assured that anywhere there is problem as a result of the registration/revalidation exercise his committee would resolve such problems, stressing that shortage of materials in some areas would also be addressed.