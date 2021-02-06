From John Adams, Minna

Niger state Governor and National Chairman of All Progressive Congress (APC) membership registration and revalidation exercise, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello has assured party members that the ongoing party revalidation and registration exercise is not meant to favour or work against any member of the party.

The governor also said that the exercise is legal as it has the approval and the blessing of the National Working Committee of party.

Speaking shortly after performing the exercise at his Alkali Mustapha Central Ward in Kontagora, Niger state, Governor pointed that though people are entitled to their view about the ongoing exercise, it is not meant to witch hunt anyone, rather it is to reposition the party for the better.

He disclosed that since 2014 when the last exercise took place, there has never being any opportunity for Party members to revalidate their membership or give opportunity for new members to be registered.

According to him, “in a democratic society like Nigeria you expect people to express their view but the truth of the matter is that the process is not favour or work against anyone.

“Since 2015, many people have left the party, some have even died and many want to come into the party. Again since that time many of youths have attained the age of 18 and want to join the party

Governor Bello said President Muhammadu Buhari has directed that the party should be rebuilt from the grassroot, “that is why he supported this exercise”.

The Governor assured that anywhere there is problem as a result of the registration/ revalidation exercise his committee will resolve such problems stressing that shortage of materials in some areas will also be addressed.

In the meantime the Special Adviser Political Matters to the Governor Alhaji Nma Kolo has advocated continuous registration of party members by all political parties.

Nma Kolo said the party register should not be closed at anytime so that those who have attained voting age can join a political party of their choice.

Speaking to newsmen Kolo said that many people who might have been sitting on the fence and can change their minds and want to join a political party saying keeping the register open will allow such people to do so.

Kolo said continuous registration of party members will not only entrench democracy but also ” reduce rush ” associated with such exercise if the registration is not made permanent.

The Special Adviser commended party members in the state for the peaceful and orderly manner the exercise is handled so far urging them to continue with such attitude.

The exercise was witnessed by Senator Isita Izunazu in charge of North central zone and Senator Domingo Abende in charge of Niger state for the exercise.