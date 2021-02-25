From Agaju Madugba, Katsina

Katsina State Governor, Alhaji Aminu Bello Masari, has urged All Progressives Congress officials to register only authentic members in the ongoing membership revalidation exercise of the party ahead of the scheduled 2023 general elections.

“Let us be transparent in all we do and make sure we register only authentic members because the number of registered members will determine the outcome of the, elections,“ Masari said during a meeting of party stakeholders, at the Government House.

Moreover, according to him, “nobody knows about the 2023 election yet, it could be e-voting or on paper as we used to have.”

He said that the party had deployed some 980,400 cards to 4,902 polling units in the 361 wards of the state, as part of measures to address the shortfall earlier experienced at the beginning of the revalidation of membership exercise.

As the Governor put it, “each of the polling units is expected to disburse 200 cards instead of the previous 100 cards that were earlier issued to the members.

Also speaking at the meeting, the coordinator in charge of the exercise, Col. Aliyu Khumo (rtd), assured the stakeholders that the party was ready to issue more cards if the need arises.

“More people are trooping out to register because of the APC strange and President Muhammadu Buhari’s leadership and the ongoing revalidation exercise can be described as one of the best exercises as it has been hitch-free so far and there has been no complaints except for the shortage in the number of cards,” Khumo said.