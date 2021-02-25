From Agaju Madugba, Katsina
Katsina State Governor, Alhaji Aminu Bello Masari, has urged All Progressives Congress officials to register only authentic members in the ongoing membership revalidation exercise of the party ahead of the scheduled 2023 general elections.
“Let us be transparent in all we do and make sure we register only authentic members because the number of registered members will determine the outcome of the, elections,“ Masari said during a meeting of party stakeholders, at the Government House.
Moreover, according to him, “nobody knows about the 2023 election yet, it could be e-voting or on paper as we used to have.”
He said that the party had deployed some 980,400 cards to 4,902 polling units in the 361 wards of the state, as part of measures to address the shortfall earlier experienced at the beginning of the revalidation of membership exercise.
As the Governor put it, “each of the polling units is expected to disburse 200 cards instead of the previous 100 cards that were earlier issued to the members.
Also speaking at the meeting, the coordinator in charge of the exercise, Col. Aliyu Khumo (rtd), assured the stakeholders that the party was ready to issue more cards if the need arises.
“More people are trooping out to register because of the APC strange and President Muhammadu Buhari’s leadership and the ongoing revalidation exercise can be described as one of the best exercises as it has been hitch-free so far and there has been no complaints except for the shortage in the number of cards,” Khumo said.
Does APC defined an authentic member in its constitution? Who is an authentic member by virtue of what the revalidation and registration of APC member entails? Can those defecting from other parties be deemed as members too? Since APC as a registered political party in Nigeria failed to know the difference between a party member and the electorates that can only be woo by political campaign strategy when election come around and also blindly failed to acknowledged the Democratic philosophy of Freewill and its principle of Freedom of choice of people in choosing democratic leaders so the revalidation and registration exercises of APC simply unfolds total delusions and lacked of democratic direction.
Alhaji Aminu Masari should analysis the practical ways and process that the numbers of registered members will determined the outcome of election or is the Kastina State Governor not really aware of the barbaric political culture that legalized and moralise defection and its shameful celebration of questionable defected people from other parties? so what assurance that 65% of the registered people as APC members will not either tear their membership cards publicly or be woo by other political parties when political campaign commence?. If APC was adamant that its unwised and undemocratic registration and revalidation exercise is meaningful by possessed some Figures of registered members which not significant to INEC as electoral body, the party should not embark on nationwide campaign when election come around because their figures of registered members will determined the outcome of election