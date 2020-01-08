Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja and Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors Forum has described as misleading, reports quoting Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi as belonging to both the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Umahi, was quoted to informed stakeholders from Uburu, Ohaozara Local Government Area who were his guest at the weekend, that grieved PDP members should forget about their “planned defection” to the APC as he is also of the opposition party.

“Stay in one place. Don’t run from here to there, and from there to here. If you say you dey there (APC); know that I am already there. If you go to APC, I am an APC member. If you go to PDP, I am there. I am the only person that does anti-party and nothing will happen. Any other person that does anti-party is gone. So, I am representing you in APC, while you all stay in PDP. If you like, go and write it on social media,” Umahi said.

Director-General of the forum, Earl Osaro Onaiwu, in a statement, said the report was “packaged to tarnish Umahi’s image and put a smile on the faces of the sponsors and author of the publication.”

However, the APC, yesterday, told Governor Umahi, to proceed to his Umunaga Uburu ward to register his membership in line with the constitution of the party.

State Publicity Secretary of the party, Nwoba Chika Nwoba, said as former state chairman of the PDP, the governor understood that the first step in joining a party was by registering in his ward.

The governor had, however, debunked media publications, describing it as cheap and childish fabrication.

“The governor never said that he belongs to APC. He is unshakeably a PDP chieftain and has been a great party man, whose track record as party chairman and governor and leader in Ebonyi are known and admired by people of goodwill,” said Commissioner for Information and State Orientation, Uchenna Orji.