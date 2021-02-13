From Geoffrey Anyanwu, Enugu

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, has described the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the most credible vehicle that could take Nigeria forward.

Onyeama, who spoke shortly after revalidating his membership of APC at his Amankwo Eke ward, in Udi local government of Enugu State at the weekend, also said that the party has a vision and is ready to transform Nigeria.

The foreign minister acknowledged that the country was not at its best now and urged all to join hands to move it forward.

He said: “We are not just looking for people to register now; for five years we’ve been trying to get the dividend of APC leadership to impact on people here. So we are expecting a huge surge in the popularity of APC in this town.

“I feel particularly honoured to have this opportunity to be the first to register here in Eke and I will say to all my fellow Eke indigenes that we have a lot to be thankful for and grateful for APC and what APC has done in the last six years, and is only beginning (to do).

“This is a party that has a vision and wants to transform Nigeria, and if we are to transform this country, we have to stay true to this party.”

Onyeama who commended members of the Sen. Jonathan Zwingina-led revalidation and registration exercise committee for their labour of love in the state, noted that the successes of the ongoing APC revalidation and registration of membership exercise was a vote of confidence on the party by Nigerians.

“This act today is really also a vote of confidence in the APC and members of APC and I call on all other Eke people and indeed all Nigerians to rally around this party because this is the only vehicle and the most credible vehicle to take this country forward.

“We are not at the best place at the moment in our country, and we really need the very best, and all hands on deck to move us forward,” Onyeama said.

Earlier, the chairman of the APC Revalidation and Registration Exercise in the state, Sen. Zwingina, had described the exercise as a success.

He said that the people of the area had done the minister a great honour by elevating him for the world to see his competence.