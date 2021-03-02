The Director General, Conference of APC Support Groups – Mr. Obidike Chukwuebuka who hails from Nnewi, North LGA of Anambra State made this statement after he revalidated his APC Membership at his ward in Nnewi .

Speaking shortly after successful exercise, Obidike said with the ongoing exercise, the party was preparing the ground to take over the Anambra state in the incoming November guber election.

He urged his people to take advantage of the registration exercise and align with the party for better impact in our state and APC is a party to beat in Anambra as well as in Nigeria while expressing optimism that the party will takeover Agu Awka and will sweep all the local government in this election.

He further commended the committee handling the revalidation exercise in Anambra State for doing a good job as well as the Governor Mai Mala Buni-led National Caretaker Committee , state Chairman, Chief. Basil Ejidike for working with party stakeholders in the state to take the APC to an enviable height.