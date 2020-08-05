Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has expressed shock over the the death of party’s Akwa Ibom State Chairman, Ini Okopido in the early hours of Wednesday at the Ibom Multispecialty Hospital (IBH), Uyo, the state capital.

In a statement signed by the APC Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Yekini Nabena, the ruling party described Okopido, as stabilising force and grassroots politician.

“Our great party has lost a fine gentleman and grassroots politician who was at the forefront of mainstreaming the APC as the party of choice in Akwa Ibom State.

“The late Okopido was a stabilising force who provided a listening ear to all party supporters, members, leaders and other stakeholders not only in Akwa Ibom State, but in the South South and national level of our party.

“He was a critical partner in the ongoing reconciliation and repositioning efforts being undertaken by the Governor Mai Mala Buni-led APC Caretaker/Extra-ordinary National Convention Planning Committee.

“He will be sorely missed. Our great party extends condolences to his immediate family, the Akwa Ibom State Executive Committee and indeed the entire APC family. We pray the Almighty God comforts all that mourn and grant him eternal rest,” the statement read