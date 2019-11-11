Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has expressed sadness over the death of Prof. Tam David-West, noting that the country has lost a progressive voice.

APC, in a statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu, described him as an erudite scholar who always held leaders to account on issues of good governance.

“The APC mourns the death of David- West, who served as Minister of Petroleum and Energy and also Minister of Mines, Power and Steel. Indeed, Nigeria has lost a progressive voice and social critic who spoke truth to power.

“An erudite scholar, the late Tam David-West always held our leaders to account on issues of good governance.

“We recall his strong advocacy for oil sector reforms, particularly the passage of a mutually-beneficial Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB), fixing moribund refineries and ending the fuel subsidy racket that was a drainpipe on the country’s resources before the advent of the President Muhammadu Buhari administration.

“While the death of the late patriot is painful and a sad loss, we take solace in the fact that he lived an accomplished and impactful life. In death, we remember and celebrate a man who served the country diligently and championed the cause of the poor and underprivileged.

“The party condoles with the late Tam David-West;s family members, friends, colleagues, the people and government of Rivers State. We pray the Almighty God gives them the strength to bear the loss,” the statement read.