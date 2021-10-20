By Jude Chinedu, Enugu

The new leadership of the Enugu State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has commenced moves aimed at reconciling aggrieved members of the party in the state.

The chairman of the party in the state, Chief Adolphus Ude, revealed this on Wednesday, after the state working committee meeting held at the party’ office in Enugu, said that the move was to strengthen and reposition the party.

‘The state working committee had directed all the 260 political Wards as well as 17 Local Government Area chairmen in the state to start the process of reconciling all the party members who have been wronged during the congress.

‘We have started moves to ensure that all issues that have to do with party members were resolved. We will use every available dispute resolution means to bring everybody together.

‘It is time for consolidation which can be more effective through proper reconciliation as we need to take over power from PDP which has dragged the state backwards.

‘We are currently working on reaching out to all the aspirants especially, those who contested for the state chairmanship position. All our brothers and sisters, who left PDP for APC because of marginalisation would be highly accommodated.

‘They tried their best during the congress but the party members want them to stay for a while and study the party and how things work. They have to learn the way we do things and also get involved with our Democratic norms and be part and parcel of the Party first, before taking a shot at the state or local government leadership.’

Members of the state working committee, who were elected on Saturday, were equally inaugurated during the maiden meeting.

