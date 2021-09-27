From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

Barring any last minutes change, the National Convention of the All Progressives Congress (APC) would hold first weekend of December.

A source close told Daily Sun that according to the arrangements, after the state congresses in October and the Anambra governorship election in November, the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) would meet to ratify the timetable and schedule of activities for the convention.

“I can confirm to you that the APC National Convention will hold on the first Saturday of December (December 4). After the State Congresses in October, the party will set up Appeals Committee and concentrate on the Anambra State governorship election coming up in November.

“After the Anambra guber, according to the plan, the party’s NEC will meet to rectify and approve the timetable and schedule of activities for the Convention within the one month statutory stipulation. The meeting is just formalities because NEC has already given the committee the powers to conduct the Convention. However, if they are to amend the party constitution, it requires the approval of NEC.

“Before then, the party is also looking at setting up Zoning Committee that may be a 13-man membership to be drawn two members from each geopolitical zone and a Chairman” our source said.

Meanwhile, Enugu State Caretaker Committee Chairman, Ben Nwoye, said he has declared war on the national leadership, threatening fire and brimstone over their lukewarm attitude to the injustice meted out on him by their member, Senator Ken Nnamani. You will recall that the national leadership recently ordered the State Caretaker Committee Chairmen to conduct the swearing-in of the newly elected ward and Local Government executives, yet they could not address various complaints we took to them about certain party chieftains shutting us out of the Congresses.

