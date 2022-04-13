From Fred Itua, Abuja

National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Adamu and Deputy National chairman (North) of the party, Abubakar Kyari, have resigned their positions as senators representing Nasarawa West and Borno North districts respectively.

Their resignation letters were read by the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, during plenary, yesterday.

Adamu, until his election as APC national chairman, headed the committee on Agriculture and Rural Development.

Kyari, on the other hand, was chairman, Committee on Federal Capital Territory (FCT).