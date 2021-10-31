The Veteran Journalists Forum (VJF) has lent its weight to the bid by Senator Sani Musa (APC Niger) to contest the national chairmanship of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

At a press conference in Kaduna at the weekend, the group described Senator Musa as a “detribalized Nigerian with powerful connections beyond ethno-geographic barriers and religious persuasions”.

The Group’s Secretary-General, John Femi Adi, said: “At this point in the history of this nation, what the masses need is someone with decent democratic credentials, armed with sound knowledge of modern leadership and the challenges of today’s Nigeria that require holistic approach, as we saunter towards 2023 and even beyond.”

He noted that Senator Musa had already made his mark as a proactive political leader and democrat”.

