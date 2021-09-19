From Abel Leonard, Lafia

Former Borno State Governor and All Progressive Congress (APC) National chairmanship aspirant, Senator Ali Modu Sheriff remain the best choice for the party. His love for all and the masses speaks for him.

Former member, Nasarawa State house of Assembly and chieftain of the APC in Nasarawa State Dr Kassim Muhammad stated this yesterday in Lafia while speaking with newsmen.

He said that Sheriff led the PDP with capacity, competence and experience, but since he rejected bribe and left to join the party he helped to form in 2014, PDP has been jittery that if given the opportunity to led the ruling party “Sheriff will collapse the PDP in the country and ensure victory for the ruling APC in 2023.

Dr Kassim was responding to a publication that Sheriff cannot emerge consensus candidate of the party despite his endorsement by the Ebonyi state Governor, Dave Umahi.

The former lawmaker said ” Sheriff is an open book as far as leadership is concerned, his humanitarian ideology rejects blood-politicking or life wasting exercise, he never want a single person dead upon victory of his party or candidature”

According to him “Sheriff cannot be considered a new comer into the APC, because he was the chairman of ANPP National board of trustees that negotiated merger with CPC and ACN to form the APC in 2014

“Everybody in APC is a new member because APC itself is a new political party which was formed in 2014 where Sheriff played a key role to it’s formation” he said

He explained further that the popular opinion in the APC today is that the north should produce the next APC National chairman while the southern part of the country produce the next president come 2023, adding that the argument Sheriff and President Buhari are from same zone do not hold water.

” Because of his relationship across the country, Senator Ali Modu Sheriff has been consulting Governor’s and other progressives of the Party. We sincerely appreciate governor Dave Umahi, for finding Sen Sheriff Aspiration worthy to support.

The former lawmaker revealed that Sheriff has paid his dues in the politics of the country, and as a founding member of the APC, Senator Ali Modu Sheriff remains an indisputable pillar of the APP to ANPP before the merger in 2014.

“He was among the brain behind the merger that gave birth to APC. He took politics like a thunderbolt, a crowd puller, he is compassionate, courageous, considerate, deligent, generous and reliable, he will consolidate on the achievements of Governor Buni as party national chairman” he said

“Sheriff never leads from behind, he is often in the front line when a goal is to be achieved, he is the motivation APC needed to achieve uncommon success, he is a team player” Dr Kassim said

It is on record to his credit that most of the younger Political figures in Borno State and other states in Nigeria owe their coming to limelight to his support and influence in the political circle as he represents the veritable bridge builder among politicians. The impression Senator Ali Modu Sheriff kept on the ground is unbeatable in any system. To leave 69 billion naira in the state coffer while he was a governor is not easy. That feat has not been traced to anybody till date.”

