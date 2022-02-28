From Abel Leonard, Lafia

The Council of All Progressive Congress (APC) stakeholders in Nasarawa State have endorsed a former Governor of Nasarawa State Sen Abdullahi Adamu as the national Chairman of the APC, noting that there can be only one national chairman at a time.

The group called on other aspirants to accept the choice of Adamu as the will of God and to withdraw their political activities regarding the national chairmanship in honour of the decision of the national leadership of the party.

The group equally commended President Mohammadu Buhari and the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party for zoning the National Chairmanship of the party to North Central, and to Nasarawa State in particular.

Chairman of the council, Dr Kassim Muh’d Kassim, a former Member Nasarawa State House of Assembly in a statement on behalf of the council yesterday in Lafia said, the entire stakeholders in the state, the various youths groups and other members of the party are well pleased with the choice of Senator Adamu.

‘We have been appealing to Governor Yahaya Bello to sacrifice his presidential ambition to pave way for north Central to produce the national chairmanship, and we are still hoping that he will see the need to respect the decision of the party, though it is within his constitutional right to contest any election.

‘Our aim has been achieved, zoning the APC national chairman to North Central has been our prayers, we are calling on other aspirants to accept the choice of Adamu as the will of God and embrace Nasarawa west senator in the interest of peace, unity and progress of the party.

‘We are thanking President. Muhammadu Buhari for finding Nasarawa State worthy of this kind gesture and promise the state will not disappoint the president and the party, what Adamu need now is the corporation of we the stakeholders of the party to build on the already gains of the Mai Mala Buni led national executive.’

Back in April 2021, the Council of APC Stakeholders under my leadership held a conference at the National Secretariat of APC in Abuja and requested the party to zone the chairmanship position to the North Central zone.

The council said, as a former state NPN Secretary, former State NPN party chairman in the then plateau state, former minister, first civilian Governor of Nasarawa State (two terms), a former presidential aspirant, and currently, a three-term senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Senator Abdullahi Adamu possess all the credentials to led the party to victory.

‘As chairman of the reconciliation committee of the party in Nigeria, Senator Adamu did his best in resolving most of the contending issues that arose during the local government and state congresses of the party, we passionately appeal to other aspirants within the North Central to publicly withdraw their activities and kindly endorse the most experienced among all of them for the interest and peace of the party.

‘Senator Adamu, a widely accepted and well-known politician as far as the politics of Nigeria is concerned, was the first chairman of the Governor’s forum and he believes in Buharism and the progress of the party.

‘It is on this note that we are calling on all contestants across the country to accept our endorsement of Senator Adamu for unity, peace and success of our party come 2023,’ he said

President Muhammadu Buhari had endorsed Senator Abdullahi Adamu as his preferred choice for the position of the APC National Chairman of the party as reported in various national dailies on Thursday, February 24.