From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The ‘Support AA Yari as APC National Chairman 2021,’ a support-based organisation for the former Governor of Zamfara State, Abdulaziz Yari Abubakar, has said the former Chairman of the Nigeria Governors Forum is the most qualified individual to chair the All Progressive Congress (APC).

The National Coordinator of the Group, Engineer Abdusalam Ibrahim Danbaba, made the declaration in a statement made available to Saturday Sun in Abuja.

Danbaba said Yari’s vast experience first as a classroom teacher and then a politician, including being an astute administrator whose ability to manage both human and material resources cannot be disputed, have made Yari the most qualified among all other contenders for the position of the APC national chairman.

Danbaba further said Yari, having exhibited great sense of wisdom, foresight, courage and political will in all the previous positions he has held, has also made him the man for the job of APC national chairman, especially at this critical moment that the party needed a very resilient and committed leadership.

He also said the successes of the APC as a party will largely depend on its proactiveness to choose a very competent and urbane leader that can mend fences and think ahead.

The National Coordinator added that the history of APC as a party will be incomplete without a mention of the role played by Alhaji Abdulaziz Yari Abubakar.

While calling on the APC stakeholders to do the needful during the forthcoming national convention of the party, Danbaba expressed optimism that the former of Governor of Zamfara State will at the end emerge victorious.