From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Chances of Senator Adamu Abdulahi clinching the top job at the national convention of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Saturday has suffered a severe blow with his major backer, President Muhammadu Buhari, reportedly withdrawing his endorsement.

This is coming shortly after the party caucus in the Senate pull back behind him.

A presidency source said the decision not to back Adamu or any of the aspirants is to ensure a level playing field where the best aspirants, who are the choice of the people can emerge.

“Some people who feel they are close to Mr. President sold the candidature of Senator Adamu to him. Somehow, others too who have Mr President’s ears have also told him the implication of using Adamu as APC national chairman.

“So, Mr. President having listened to both parties now said he is no longer interested in any consensus again. Let there be an open contest where the best person will emerge as the national chairman.

“That is the reason all the aspirants have picked the form. Even those who were initially reluctant to contest after it was reported that the president had endorsed Adamu have collected the forms.

“The president does not need any chairman for any personal ambition. Don’t forget, he is not contesting again and he has said he will retire to his farm after May 29.

“All he wants is to leave a stronger APC behind with a new set of leadership that can deliver the 2023 general elections to the party. He has no anointed candidate at all and he wishes all the aspirants the very best,” he said.

Beyond the need to provide a level playing field and build a stronger party, Buhari’s action is not unconnected with the protests by the legacy parties that coalesced into the APC in 2013.

The defunct legacy parties are Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN), the All Nigerian Peoples Party (ANPP) and the Congress for Progressive Change (CPC).

A chieftain of the defuct CPC from Kano State, Alhaji Farouk Abdulaziz, said the group was not supportive of the aspiration of the former Nassarawa governor because he was alien to the ideas of the APC from foundation.

“We have made our position known to the president and he promised not to support anyone for the position. As it stands, Adamu Abdulahi cannot claim he has full presidential backing.

“We have nothing against gum but we need someone who was part of the formation of pir party from the beginning. The party has ideals and only those who shared those ideals must lead our party.

“It is now going to be an open contest; that is the beauty of democracy and Mr President insists that all the aspirants cleared for that position must face the delegates.”