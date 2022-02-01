From John Adams, Minna

As the race for the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Chairmanship gathers momentum, the Niger State Governor and Chairman North Central Governors Forum has thrown his weight behind the candidature of Senator Sani Musa, representing Niger East Senatorial District to emerge as the National Chairman of the party in the forthcoming National Convention slated for this month.

Governor Bello expressed his support for the lawmakers when National Assembly caucus from the state met him in government Minna on Monday to solicit for his support and that of the party in the state towards the realization of the aspirations of their colleagues.

The Governor while receiving the National Assembly caucus expressed delight over the aspiration of Senator Sani Musa whom he described as a friend and brother, saying that it is the turn of North Central Zone to produce the National Chairman of the ruling party, and Niger state will be happy to produce it.

Although he pointed out that as a leader in the North Central states, he was open to all aspirants especially from the zone, Sani Musa, he insists remained a candidate to beat.

According to him, “I can not be seen as openly disregarding some, but of course your own is your own and pulling this crowd makes a statement “, he said.

Governor Bello therefore commended the National Assembly caucus for the unity of purpose amongst them and the solidarity for Senator Sani Musa, adding that “As a Chairman of North Central Governor’s Forum, a responsibility bestowed on me by my colleagues, am open to everyone from the North Central.

He nonetheless expressed reservation of the number of Aspirants from the North Central zone, stressing that “the APC Governors are concerned about the many aspirants for the top position of the Party at the national level”.

He however hinted that plans are underway to ensure the situation is managed to the satisfaction of all.

The Governor assured the Senator of his support to achieve his desire as it was for the good of the party, state, zone and country believing that the Lawmaker would provide a purposeful leadership that will give the party a good direction.

Also the state Chairman of the party, Haliru Zakari Jikantoro said, Senator Musa is the only one that has officially intimated the party at the state level of his aspiration, promising that they will accord him the necessary support.

Earlier, the members of the National Assembly caucus from the state, led by the Deputy Chief Whip had told the governor that the were in government house to seek his support for Senator Mohammed Sani Musa to emerge as the National Chairmanship position of the Party.

Senator Sani said the National Assembly caucus find it very necessary to present and intimate the Governor on the aspiration of their colleague Senator Sani Musa and equally seek his support to enable to the state produce the APC National Chairman in the person of Senator Musa’s intention.

The delegation had earlier commiserate with the Governor over the recent attacks by terrorists in some parts of the state assuring him that he is not alone in the war against the enemies of the people, adding that they will not relent in giving there support particularly at the National Assembly so as to ensure the situation is addressed.

He told the Governor that they had duly notified the leadership of the party at the state level and were assured of all the needed support.

Speaking to newsmen, Senator Sani Musa explained that his desire to go for the national Chairmanship position of the APC is to build ideology for the party and to ensure that the party becomes an institution.

The Lawmaker maintained that APC being the largest political party in Africa, must have a leadership that is coherent to ensure good governance in the country.

While calling for discipline and tolerance among members of the party, the Lawmaker said he is not worried by the arrays of contestants for the top position of the ruling party.