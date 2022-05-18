From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The All Progressives Congress (APC) National Committee on the election of delegates, led by former Governor of Jigawa State, Alhaji Ali Saad Birnin Kudu, has monitored the process led to the election of d delegates held at Kalgo Local Government Area of Kebbi.

The committee leader and his members were in the council secretariat where delegates from ten wards in the area were elected through consensus during their Congress.

Speaking on the exercise, the executive chairman, Kalgo Local Government Area, Shamsudeen Faruk Kalgo, said the entire executives in the ten wards of the local government chose their delegates through consensus.

Kalgo said the consensus demonstrates the unity of the party in Kalgo local government and commended Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu and other party stakeholders for the support in ensuring the success of the congresses.

“The consensus of electing our delegates here today, shown that there is unity in our party APC in Kalgo Local government and I want to commend our leader in the party, His Excellency Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu and other members of our party for their support towards the successful holding of this process”, he said.

Meanwhile, the party chairman in Kalgo local government, Alhaji Sani Musa Namagare, and the chairman of the inauguration committee, Alhaji Aliyu Diggi said the party apart from the five delegates to elect candidates for state elections, Musa Hassan Kalgo, Abubakar Idris and Halima Aliyu Diggi were selected as national delegates.

In his remarks, the chairman of the national monitoring committee and the former governor of Jigawa state, Ali Sa’ad Birnin Kudu, commended the exercise and called on the delegates to elect credible leaders in forthcoming congresses.