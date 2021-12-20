From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) has disclosed that it will soon constitute sub-committees ahead of the proposed February 2022 National Convention of the party.

Reading the communiqué raised after several hours meeting at the party’s national secretariat, APC Caretaker Committee National Secretary, Sen John James Akpanudoedehe, said that the party will engage critical stakeholders on issues that affect Nigerians.

Earlier in the morning hours, protesters, numbering over 50, had stormed the secretariat demanding that the February National Convention date remained sacrosanct.

The protesters on arrival were stopped by the combined team of security agents and the party’s internal security.

In a big banner, chronicling their demands, the protesters equally urged the Governor Mai Mala Buni-led Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, to leave when the ovation is loudest.

Some of the inscriptions read: “Buni give us National Convention in February”, “don’t kill our beloved APC”, “Caretaker Committee your time is up”, “leave when the ovation is loudest…”

Speaking on their missions, the coordinator of the group, Joe Mesele, told newsmen that their action was based on their love for the party.

‘We can no longer continue to stay on the sideline and watch things deteriorate to this extent. Our mission here is to press it on the leadership of the party to ensure that the National Convention is conducted unfailingly in February,’ he said.

On the options left for them should the leadership of the party fails to meet their demands, Mesele said: ‘We are not violent in our protest and will continue to be peaceful until our demands are met. We are not going to be intimidated.’

Although the party appeared to yield to the demand of the protesters, the communiqué read by the party’s chief scribe, however, failed to confirm if the February date will still be feasible.

‘We deliberated on the planned National Convention and resolved to set up sub-committees on budgeting and other relevant structures for the National Convention.

‘We congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari on the implementation of several pro-people policies that have positively impacted the lives of many Nigerians and subsequently passed a vote of confidence in the administration.

‘The party will engage critical stakeholders on issues that affect Nigerians. We thanked Nigerians for their continued support for the party and government. The CECPC wished citizens seasons greetings and peaceful celebrations,’ the communiqué read.