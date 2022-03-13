By Agatha Emeadi

Chief Whip of the 9th Senate of the National Assembly, Dr Orji Uzor Kalu, has described as false and unfortunate claims by the former Director General of the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF), Dr Salihu Lukman, that he was one of those supporting the Chairman of the Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mai Mala Buni, to scuttle the party’s planned national convention. APC national convention is scheduled to hold on March 26.

Senator Kalu who stated this yesterday in a statement he personally signed said:

Become a partner with USA companies, promote their offers and get paid in US Dollars weekly, Nigerians are earning about $465 weekly. Click here to see how you too can get paid .

“I have read the unfortunate accusations leveled against me by a former Director General of the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF), Dr Salihu Lukman.

“In a statement credited to Lukman, he alleged that some party leaders are working with the Chairman of the Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), Mai Mala Buni, to undermine the March 26 national convention of the party.

“He specifically noted that ‘there are other party leaders, including Sen. Uzor Kalu who have actively supported His Excellency, Mai Mala to undermine the decision to organise the national convention of the party.’”

The former Abia State governor said that he deemed it necessary to correct the wrong impressions Lukman wanted to create.

“There has been no time I participated in any collaboration or collusion to ensure that attempts to organise the APC national convention are blocked,” he said, recalling that on December 15, last year, he had made an appeal to the party and the Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee members to consider postponing the party’s national convention earlier slated for February.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

Small Manhood & P.E 7days Solution... Click Here For Details .

He explained: “I had warned that holding the convention in February without sorting out the minor disagreements that arose during the congress would lead to implosion.

“I was worried that the creation of factions which denied the party victory in so many states in the past elections may repeat itself. I, therefore, called for a peaceful resolution of the crisis before holding the convention. No peaceful and tactful leader would support a terrible scenario to reoccur.

“It is important to note that I have always stood for and supported the party and Gov. Mai Mala Buni only happened to be the chairman of the party. Aside serving as the chairman of the party, Buni is my old family friend and I cannot deny him because he is facing challenges today. We have been friends and family for the past 25 years.”

The Chief Whip of the Senate stated that there was no doubt that Buni has done very well for the party, pointing out that his sterling leadership quality was what helped to “stabilise our great party across the six geopolitical zones, with high profile defections in our favour.”

Kalu, therefore, said: “In this time of challenge and misunderstandings, I am calling on the party leaders and stakeholders to guard their utterances to avoid creating more disharmony. Even in a nuclear family, disagreements and quarrels exist.

“The APC is a very big party with several caucuses. We have the governors, National Assembly, businessmen, youths and women, among other caucuses. The directions and concerns of these caucuses should be taken into consideration at all times.

“Going forward, whether it is Gov. Mai Mala Buni or Gov. Abubakar Sani Bello, I would always give the party my maximum support and drive for stronger growth. There is always a danger with single story and I encourage Mr. President to hear the two sides of the story so that the party can win together.”