From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, has congratulated a former deputy governor of the State, Senator Iyiola Omisore, on his emergence as the new National Secretary of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Similarly, Oyetola congratulated the new chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, saying he believes the former governor would bring his wealth of experience to bear in the administration and management of the party’s affairs.

Become a partner with USA companies, promote their offers and get paid in US Dollars weekly, Nigerians are earning about $465 weekly. Click here to see how you too can get paid .

Oyetola who also congratulated other newly elected officers of the party, described the emergence of Omisore as a round peg in a round hole.

He expressed confidence in the ability of the Ife-born politician to deliver and contribute to the growth of the party through his new position.

According to the Governor, Omisore will deploy his political sagacity, leadership qualities and experience which he acquired in public and private sectors, towards building a virile and healthy party at the centre.

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to Oyetola, Ismail Omipidan, said the Governor spoke shortly after the announcement of Omisore as the newly elected National Secretary of the ruling party at its convention in Abuja, in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Recall that the position of the party’s National Secretary was zoned to the Southwest by the party’s national leadership. Consequently, Omisore along three other contenders from the region vied for the position.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

Small Manhood & P.E 7days Solution... Click Here For Details .

Oyetola hailed the leadership quality of President Muhammadu Buhari and praised him for playing a fatherly role to unite the party in the interest of all.

“First of all, I must thank our leaders in the South West for their support for our own Senator Iyiola Omisore. This is a great thing for us in Osun APC and I must thank other contestants for conceding and accepting to withdraw from the race. I commend them for the bold step just as I assure them of our support in their time of need. I have no doubt in the capacity of Otunba Omisore to deliver and take our party to greater level.

“As you can see, the peaceful atmosphere here and the seamless conduct of the convention is a testimony to the strong unity that exists in our party. It is an attestation to the fact that we have our ways of resolving issues without necessarily resorting to conflict.

“Contrary to the negative expectations of some people the convention went peacefully. The security operatives have done wonderfully well. I am really proud of what had happened today, it is a sign that our party is united, formidable and remained indivisible.

“In achieving all these, I must personally commend the leadership quality provided by President Muhammadu Buhari who always advocate for harmony and peace in the party. It is natural to have disagreement, but what is important is the ability to have workable mechanism to resolve any crisis without necessarily resorting to rancour.

“I am confident that with the existing unity in the APC, our party will continue to remain in power beyond 2023 by the grace of God,” Oyetola added.

Also speaking, the newly elected APC National Secretary, Senator Omisore expressed gratitude to God, President Muhammadu Buhari, Governor Oyetola, party’s leaders and co-contenders for their unflinching support and confidence reposed in him to serve the party. He promised never to disappoint them.