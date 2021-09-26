From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

Barring last minutes change in the arrangements, the National Convention of the All Progressives Congress (APC) will hold in the first weekend of December.

A source close to the party told Daily Sun that according to the arrangements, after the State Congresses in October and the Anambra governorship election in November, the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) will meet to rectify the timetable and schedule of activities for the National Convention.

‘I can confirm to you that the APC National Convention will hold on the first Saturday of December this year which may likely be December 4. After the State Congresses in October, the party will set up Appeals Committee same month and concentrate on the Anambra State governorship election coming up in November.

‘After the Anambra guber, according to the plan, the party’s NEC will meet to rectify and approve the timetable and schedule of activities for the Convention within the one month statutory stipulation.

‘The meeting is just formalities because NEC has already given the committee the powers to conduct the Convention. However, if they are to amend the party constitution, it requires the approval of NEC.

‘Before then, the party is also looking at setting up Zoning Committee that may be a 13-man membership to be drawn two members from each geopolitical zone and a chairman.

‘I can confirm to you that Convention is most likely to hold first weekend of December because the national leadership knows that shifting the event beyond December will deepen the crisis within the party,’ our source said.

Meanwhile, unless urgent intervention comes from the presidency, there are strong indications that the ruling party may be enmeshed in a fresh crisis as the national leadership and hitherto loyal state Caretaker Committee Chairmen have declared war on each other over the recently concluded Congresses and date for conduct of National Convention.

The love lost is hinged on what some of the state Caretaker Committee Chairmen described as renege by the national leadership on the agreements reached with the forum.

They had specifically frowned at the situation where the national leadership endorsed the charade Congresses conducted in some states, lamenting that the national leadership ignored many of them that complained about the unfair treatment melted on them during the Congresses.

Confirming the situation, the Enugu State Caretaker Committee Chairman, Ben Nwoye, had stated that he has personally declared war against the national leadership, threatening fire and brimstone over their lukewarm attitude to the injustice melted on him by their member, Senator Ken Nnamani.

‘You will recall that the national leadership recently ordered the State Caretaker Committee Chairmen to conduct the swearing-in of the newly elected ward and Local Government executives, yet they could not address various complaints we took to them about certain party chieftains shutting us out of the Congresses. If we are not relevant during the Congresses how can we swear-in the exco we petitioned the leadership against their emergence?

‘We had an agreement with the Governor Mai Mala Buni-led Caretaker Committee before the Congresses, but I was surprised that they endorsed the charade Nnamani did in Enugu.

‘They allowed us to be in charge of our states during the membership registration but handed over the party structure to those they considered superstars during the Congresses. For instance in Enugu, they allowed Nnamani to take charge and even gave the result sheet to him to write whoever he wants to emerge as executive.

‘After sidelining me, I am waiting and watching to see how they will run the party in Enugu State after giving the party structure to Nnamani. We are just starting the fight because the baby who said its mother will not sleep will not also sleep. If they think that somebody like me will back down, they must be dreaming.

‘Let me tell you that what happened in Zamfara and Rivers States during the 2019 elections will be a child’s play to what will happen in Enugu in 2023.

‘Whether they like it or not, they must hold Convention by December and handover power to a new national leadership. We don’t have party again, what is keeping APC is President Buhari and by next year, all these stories of Buhari said this, Buhari did not say that will be over. And once Buhari story is over, people will do whatever they want to do,’ he said.

Asked if the Forum of State Chairmen is no longer functional, he said: ‘They have killed the Forum. Many of the Forum members are no longer interested due to the manner the National Caretaker Committee has endorsed some illegality in their states.’

