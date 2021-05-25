The All Progressives Congress (APC) congresses and national convention will hold in June, subject to ratification by its leadership. James Akpanudoedehe, Secretary APC Caretaker and Extra-ordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) said this when he spoke with newsmen at the end of an emergency meeting of the committee yesterday in Abuja.

He, however, assured that there will be no crisis in the party as being speculated in some quarters, even if the committee failed to organise the national convention in June.

“I want to assure that there will be no crisis in our party in June. Convention can be done in June and congresses can start and end in June, but it all depends on what the leaders of this party agree on. This committee is honest and we have never lied to Nigerians, we can always fight and resolve at family level, we are aware that party members are desiring to hear from the committee,’’ he said.