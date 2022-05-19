From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The Chairman APC National Monitoring Committee to Kebbi State for delegates election, former Governor of Jigawa State , Alhaji Ali Saad Birnin Kudu , has expressed satisfaction and acceptability about the principle of consensus adopted by APC members in the State in electing delegates at ward ,local Government and State levels.

Addressing a gathering of party supporters at the election venue in Birnin Kebbi, Alhaji Ali Saad Birnin Kudu, expressed his happiness about the peaceful and smooth conduct of the consensus process.

He urged the elected delegates to adhere to the protection of the ideology of the APC which laid emphasis on societal growth and emancipation.

The former Governor identified one of the elected National delegates for Birnin Kebbi Local Government, Alhaji Sani Hukuma Zauro, Chairman APC Elders Forum as an astute politician of credible worthiness suitable for such position as national delegate.

In a remark, the APC Deputy Youth leader and Chairman, Planning Committee for the three national delegates elections, Alhaji Nasiru Magaji, explained that the party members unanimously consented to consensus in the election of the delegates.

The delegates are Sani Hukuma Zauro, Hajiya Dammu Bello and Zayyanu Maigishiri.

Consequently, the Planning Committee Chairman in the presence of the APC National monitoring committee members, put the question to the congress for a voice vote in Hausa, “KUN AMINCE ?”.

In an overwhelming response, the crowd, replied, “MUN AMINCE”. Thereafter, the three national delegates were deemed elected through consensus and ratified by the committee from the APC National Secretariat.

In a vote of thanks, the Kebbi State APC Chairman, Alhaji Abubakar Muhammad Kana Zuru expressed immense appreciation to all APC supporters for their unflinching support to the party as well as maintaining decorum, harmony and tranquility in the conduct of the election process for a smooth exercise.

Zuru extended similar gesture to the members of the Monitoring Committee to Kebbi State from the APC National Secretariat, Abuja led by Ali Saad Birnin Kudu, former Governor of Jigawa State .

Other members of the Committee include Mustapha Muhammad, Secretary, Professor Duke, Abu Momudu, Muhammad Abubakar.