Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The long-awaited National Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) will finally emerge next month during the next caucus meeting of the party’s North-East zone.

Rising from several hours meeting held at the party’s Secretariat in Abuja on Monday, the North-East zonal party leaders, however, denied a letter in circulation that claims that a candidate has been endorsed for the vacant position.

The party caucus further revealed that the position, which according to them was official declared vacant by the national leadership of the party late last year, has been micro zoned to the two states of Yobe and Borno.

Addressing reporters after the meeting, the Secretary of the North-East zone, Abubakar Sadiq, said: “The position was officially declared vacant late last year and we have to micro-zone it to two states of Borno and Yobe.

“We have directed the two states involved to meet and endorse a candidate for the position. They will present the endorsed candidate for final confirmation during our next zonal caucus meeting latest by next month February for final recommendation and presentation to the national leadership of the party,” he assured.

Reading the communique raised after the meeting, the zonal Publicity Secretary Inyazu Habeeb, disclosed that the Senate President, Senator Ahmed Lawan, has been unanimously endorsed as the Chairman and party leader of APC North-East caucus.

According to the communique:

“Whereas, after exhaustive discussion on the progress and unity of our great party, the APC North East Zone hereby resolve as follows:

“That the APC North-East zone is in total support of all the programmes and policies of the federal government under the able leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari, particularly the intervention programme of the North East Development Commission (NEDC), the multi-billion naira Mambilla Hydro Electric power project and the fight against insurgency in the zone.

“That a caucus meeting of the APC in the zone will be held very soon to deliberate on the way forward for the APC and the entire zone.

“The Senate President, Ahmad Lawan being the highest political office holder is appointed as the Chairman APC North-East caucus and the party leader in the North-East zone.

“That the APC North-East zone frowns at and is not aware of a letter going round for the endorsement of a particular candidate for National Secretary purportedly said to be from the APC North-East zone.

“That all issues pertaining to the National Secretary shall be discussed and thrashed at the state level and thereafter brought to the Zonal level for presentation to the National level as constitutionally provided.”