The All Progressive Congress (APC) National Women’s Wing led by Dr Betta Edu the National Women Leader greatly Congratulates Sen. Bola Ahmed Tinubu on his emergence as the Presidential flag bearer of our party, APC.

It gives me great honour and pleasure to congratulates His Excellency, Sen. Ahmed Bola Tinubu on his victory from the just concluded Presidential primaries of our great party at the Special National Convention held on 6th – 8th June 2022.

Your emergence as the Presidential flag bearer of our great party is well deserved. Your immense contribution to building APC and the nation at large has paid off! You have clearly proven that investment in human capital development, good Governance, experience, and wide networks are necessary ingredients for political advancements. Your drive, commitment, determination and effort towards women empowerment have been exceptional.

I know that the task ahead is humongous but be rest assured that you have the full support of the APC womens wing and Nigerian women by extension who you have constantly supported and given a voice, as well as a seat on the table of Leadership politics and Governance. APC women in our millions will come all out to stand by you as we walk this road to success at the forthcoming 2023 general elections.

I trust you to keep the flag flying, Prioritize women affirmative inclusiveness and mainstreaming in your agenda as our great women will With one voice go the extra mile to deliver a President who is not only gender sensitive but a Promoter of the female Gender!

Finally, I overtly pour out my heart of gratitude to his Excellency, Commander in Chief of the Federal Republic of Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari for strengthening democracy as shown in the just concluded Presidential race of our great party, I congratulate our National Working Committee Headed By Sen Abdulahi Adamu for hosting one of the best Conventions in the history of our great party.

Once again, Big congratulations to the Incoming President; Sen. Ahmed Bola Tinubu

Signed:

Dr. Betta Edu

National Women Leader, All Progressives Congress Abuja.

