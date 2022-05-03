The National Women Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr Betta Edu on Tuesday, distributed food items to the disabled colony in Karamajiji, Abuja, to commemorate the 2022 Eid-el-Fitr celebration.

Dr Edu, while addressing them, said the Women Wing of the APC came to celebrate with them after a long fast. She urged them to come out and run for elective positions, get elected and empower their community.

The APC National Women Leader, stated that people living with disability contribute immensely to the growth of our nation Nigeria, and the APC government will continue to stand behind them and support them to get to their full potential.

She said the party recognise all persons living with disability, and that President Muhammadu Buhari has led by example, stating that he loves the disabled, and has strengthened them with policies, with a commission. Dr Edu noted that over 20 years, the disability bill was not signed, but he has signed it. Also, the wife of the president has led by example, she is supporting the disabled, and women in full.

She called on the people living with disability to form a lobby group. Stating that the APC has a special leader and has given them a space to lobby and get results.

The APC National Women Leader, appealed to them to them to go out and register to get their Permanent Voters Card (PVC), as the 2023 election, draws close. “Your voters card is your power. Vote for the party that has given you your right, Vote for the party that has mainstreamed you, the APC. Vote for the party that is coming to see you over and over again to ensure that they build capacity, APC. Vote for the party that give your women empowerment, APC. Vote for the party that would bring better things to the disabled,” she said.

She urged the disabled colony to shun violence, be their brother’s keeper and encourage peace in FCT and Nigeria.

Dr Edu noted that the women’s wing, led by her and the Deputy National Women Leader, Hajiya Zainab A. Ibrahim, will continue to support the physical challenged, and empower them into places of recognition, so that they in turn can contribute their own quota to the development of our country, Nigeria.

She also thanked First Lady Aisha Buhari.

Chairman of the APC, Sen Abdullahi Adamu for their support.

In his remarks, the Executive Secretary, National Commission For Persons With Disabilities, James David Lalu, commended the APC for giving priority to people living with disabilities. He also commended the APC National Women Leader and the women wing for celebrating Salah with the Karamajiji community.