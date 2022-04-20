From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) National Executive Committee (NEC) has delegated its power to the National Working Committee (NWC) to act on its behalf for the next 90 day (three months).

Announcing the decision in the ongoing emergency NEC meeting, the National Secretary of the party, Iyiola Omisore, disclosed that while the motion was moved by the President of the Senate, Ahmed Lawan, the governor of Kaduna State seconded the motion.

The party’s chief scribe referenced relevant articles in the party’s constitution to back the resolution.