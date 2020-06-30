Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Imo State Governor Hope Uzodimma has applauded the decision to dissolve the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and putting in place a caretaker committee.

Uzodinma, who spoke in a press statement issued by the Imo State Commissioner of Information and Strategy, Declan Emelumba, noted that the action will strengthen the party ahead of the 2023 elections.

He particularly urged members of the dissolved National Working Committee to avail the new caretaker committee with their experience to take the party to the next level.

The Governor described the decision of NEC in empanelling the caretaker committee as wise and proactive to save the party from self-destruction.

He said as a member of the NEC that participated in the decision, he was satisfied that President Muhammadu Buhari means well not only for the party but for the country.

The Imo Governor said it would be ridiculous and impudent of him to criticise the NEC’S decision presided over by the President himself.

Uzodinma suggested that it would be mischievous for anybody to bring disagreement among NEC members, insisting that he remains a loyal party man regardless of his position as a governor.

He called on all APC members in the South-East to support the caretaker committee and give the members the required cooperation.

Governor Uzodinma assured that as the leader of APC in lmo State, he would work closely with other leaders in the South-East to realise the vision of the President for the party.