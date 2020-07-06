Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) National Executive Committee (NEC) Integrity Group, has formally written the party’s Caretaker/Extra-Ordinary National Convention Planning Committee (CEONCPC) to unveil members of its executive and Board of Trustees (BoT).

APC NEC Integrity Group, in a jointly-signed letter by Abubakar Sadiq Saadu (Chairman) and David Okumba (Secretary) and sent to the National Chairman of the APC Caretaker Committee, Governor Mai Mala Buni, on July 1, 2020, noted while the executive is made up of 17 members, the BoT comprised of five members.

The group listed the Executive members as Abubakar Sadiq Saadu North West,(Chairman), Racheal Akpabio, South South, (Deputy Chairman), David Okumgba, South South (Secretary), Abubakar Musa, North East (Asst. Secretary), Lawal Kolade, South West (Treasurer), Terver Aginde, North Central (Organization/Mobilization) and Muhammed Ibrahim, North West,(Publicity/Strategic Communication).

Other members are; Tanko Zakari, North Central, (Legal Adviser), Muhammad Azare, North East, (Welfare), Nduka Anyanwu, South East, (Auditor), Bolaji Repete Hafeez, South West (Dep. Publicity/Strategic Communications), Ihuoma Onyebuchukwu, South East (Deputy Treasurer), Abubakar Ajiya, North East (Coordinator), Abdulmunaf Muh’d, North West (Coordinator), John Uwaedu, South East (Coordinator), Adie Ferdinand Atsu, South South (Coordinator) and Jock Alamba, North Central, (Coordinator)

According to the statement, members of the BoT are: Nasiru Danu, North West,(Chairman), Sunday Jacob,, South East (Secretary), Koteteh Ibadan, South South (Member), Zakari Muhammad, North Central (Member), and Shuaibu Abdulrahaman, North East (Member).

The APC Integrity Group had hailed President Muhammadu Buhari over the dissolution of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the part, adding that the Caretaker Committee will engender genuine reconciliation and peace in the party.

“The group described the emergence of Mai Mala Buni, the Yobe State governor, to chair the Caretaker/Extra-Ordinary National Convention Planning Committee as a well-thought-out move.

“The group assured the Mai Mala-led Caretaker Comitee of it support and readiness to work with the Committee to restore the party to it prime status.”

“As NEC members we are always ready and available for the Caretaker committee and shall support committee in whichever way require in the course of steering the party’s affairs,” the statement read.