Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The National Executive Council meeting of the All Progressives Congress (APC) called by the Acting National Chairman of the party, Victor Giadom, is ongoing at the Council Chambers of the State House, Abuja.

President Muhammadu Buhari is participating which kicked off at 12:00 noon, alongside Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Senate President Ahmed Lawan, Speaker of the House of Representatives Femi Gbajabiamila and 15 governors in attendance.

The National Executive Committee (NEC) of the ruling party, the APC has just commenced at the State House, Abuja. President Buhari, VP Osinbajo, Governors and members of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the Party and other members of the NEC are in attendance. pic.twitter.com/jQyk1TGqd0 — Bashir Ahmad (@BashirAhmaad) June 25, 2020

Other attendees include APC National Deputy Chairman Lawal Shuaibu, Deputy Senate President Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives Ahmed Idris Wase, House Majority Leader Hassan Dogowa, Senate Chief Whip Orji Uzor Kalu, and the Deputy Chief Whip, House of Representatives, Rt Hon Nnenna Ukeje.

Governors in attendance are Abdullahi Sule (Nasarawa), Abubakar Bello (Niger), Badaru Abubakar (Jigawa), Mai-Mala Buni (Yobe), Simon Lalong (Plateau), Yahaya Bello (Kogi), Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya (Gombe), Gboyega Oyetola (Osun), Dapo Abiodun (Ogun), Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Lagos), Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq (Kwara), Atiku Bagudu (Kebbi) and Nasir El-Rufai (Kaduna).

The early arrivals were governors of Nasarawa, Niger, Jigawa, Yobe, Plateau, Kogi, Imo, Gombe, Osun, Ogun, Lagos, Kwara, Ekiti, Kano and Kebbi.

Giadom was the first to arrive for the meeting, as he was sighted at the venue as early as 8:30 am alongside the National Deputy Chairman-North of the APC, Lawal Shuaibu.

Other attendees apart from those present at the Presidential Villa are participating virtually.

The pro-Oshiomhole group presently at the venue are Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State, the Deputy Majority Leader of House of Representatives, Rt Hon. Peterson Akpatason and Senator Ajayi Boroface.