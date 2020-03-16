Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Chairman is All Progressives Governors Forum, Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi said has announced that Tuesday’s emergency National Executive Council (NEC) meeting, has been posted indefinitely.

He made the announcement after he led some governors of All Progressives Congress (APC) to meet with President Muhammadu Buhari.

Bagudu said President Buhari was pleased to endorse the suggestion to postpone the NEC meeting.

He explained that the postponement was to enable them agree on issues affecting the party.

Bagudu who briefed State House correspondents at the end of the meeting said: “We met with Mr. President; among other issues we discussed about the party in appreciation to Mr. President how he has given access to each of us individually and collectively.

“And among the issues we discussed was the need with resolution that the governor’s have taken to work together to resolve all the issues in the party.

“And also we seek Mr. President support to postpone the National Executive Council NEC meeting that is scheduled for tomorrow until such a time that the governors are ready to report back.”

Asked if Buhari supported the postponement, he said: “Yes he’s so happy that we all agree to that.”

Those at the meeting were Governors Dapo Abiodun of Ogun, Gboyega Oyetola of Osun, Godwin Obaseki of Edo, Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe, Babagana Zullum of Borno, Abubakar Sani Bello of Niger, Simon Lalong of Plateau, Babatide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos, Aminu Masari of Katsina, and Hope Uzodinma of Imo.

Others were Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo, Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano and Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa.

Those absent were Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti, Yahaya Bello of Kogi and governors of Yobe, Kaduna, and Yobe.