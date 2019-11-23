Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, Thursday night said he was not under any pressure over convening the National Executive Council (NEC) meeting of the ruling party.

The NEC meeting was scheduled to hold in Abuja on Friday by 3pm.

Speaking with State House Correspondents at the end of the APC National Caucus meeting at 11.30pm at the Presidential Villa, Oshiomhole who disclosed that the NEC meeting was fixed about two months ago said “there is no pressure. NEC meeting was scheduled like two months ago. We are just waiting for the day to come. It was fixed two months ago. And it is taking place tomorrow (Friday). Are you not aware of that?

“You are talking of what Mr Salihu Lukman said. That is his opinion. Even before he said that, this meeting has been fixed. It is normal to hold a meeting. We have a NEC meeting to look at our financial statements for previous year, budget for next year, issues that arose during and after the elections, and current outcomes of various cases that went to court; the one we won and the one we lost.

“Going forward; issues in some States where we have disagreements and how to resolve the disagreements. I think that is it. And it went very well. And you can see the President sat all through the meeting.”

On the outcome of the Caucus meeting, he said “You know it’s a meeting of National Caucus. Basically, it is just to review the performance in the last elections, current issues, next year’s budget, and disciplinary issues. You know caucus is like an elders’ council to speak on a lot of things that we will discuss at NEC tomorrow (Friday).”