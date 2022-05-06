From Tony John, Port Harcourt

Governorship aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State, Senator Magnus Abe has said the party needs a “killer-punch” to retain power after President Muhammadu Buhari.

Abe, however, reiterated his support for Bola Tinubu as the preferred successor to President Buhari saying he remains the only presidential aspirant with the capacity to represent APC on the 2023 election.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

He stated this when he addressed supporters at a rally in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

“I have told you people that I am supporting Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu and the reason I am supporting him is simple. I have looked at all those who want to run and I have looked at all those who claim they have done this or that. And I saw that Asiwaju is the person in the APC that can deliver that “killer-punch” that will keep the party in power after Buhari. That is why I followed him.”

Abe said also said the party needed a “killer-punch” in Rivers State to defeat the ruling People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

He said with the current state of the APC in Rivers, the party needs to do something differently from the old approach to issue, if it wants to occupy the Brick House in 2023.